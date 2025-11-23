Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has announced the release of 38 abducted worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. The victims, who were kidnapped during a recent attack on the church, regained their freedom on Sunday afte...

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has announced the release of 38 abducted worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, who were kidnapped during a recent attack on the church, regained their freedom on Sunday after days of what the Governor described as intense collaboration among security agencies and government authorities.

Governor AbdulRazaq attributed the successful rescue operation to what he called President Bola Tinubu’s “hands-on approach,” saying the President personally led efforts to secure the release of the abducted persons.

He disclosed that President Tinubu cancelled his scheduled trip to the G20 meeting in South Africa to focus on security breaches in Kwara and Kebbi States, adding that the President also ordered increased security deployments to the affected areas.

The Governor extended appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, and the Nigeria Police Force, which recently deployed four additional tactical teams to Kwara on the President’s directive.

He also thanked security operatives, community leaders, religious bodies, and residents of Kwara State for their support throughout the ordeal.

TVC previously reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has strongly condemned the violent attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku town, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, describing the incident as both “heartbreaking and sad.”

The attack, which occurred during a prayer service, reportedly left some worshippers dead and an unspecified number abducted, shocking the Christian community and highlighting persistent insecurity in vulnerable regions.