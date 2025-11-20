The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has strongly condemned the violent attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku town, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, describing the incident as both “heartbreaking and sad.” The attack, which occurred during a prayer service, reportedly left ...

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has strongly condemned the violent attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku town, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, describing the incident as both “heartbreaking and sad.”

The attack, which occurred during a prayer service, reportedly left some worshippers dead and an unspecified number abducted, shocking the Christian community and highlighting persistent insecurity in vulnerable regions.

In a statement on Thursday, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh urged security agencies to act swiftly to rescue the abducted worshippers and bring the perpetrators to justice, warning against retaliatory attacks.

“On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, I express sadness over the violent attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, where worshippers were killed and several others abducted during a prayer service,” Okoh said.

He described the attack on a house of worship as a stark reminder of the growing insecurity facing Christian communities nationwide and extended CAN’s solidarity to the affected families and the Eruku community, noting, “Their pain is our collective pain, and their trauma is one that no community of faith should ever be forced to endure.”

Okoh further condemned the repeated assaults on Christian populations in vulnerable areas, lamenting that official responses to such threats have often been dismissive, despite the rising frequency and intensity of violent attacks.

READ ALSO: Four Rice Farmers Abducted in Fresh Bandit Attack in Kwara

The CAN President called for a transparent and credible investigation to uncover the circumstances of the attack, identify security lapses, and restore public confidence. He also stressed the urgent need to strengthen protection for places of worship, particularly in regions exposed to repeated violent threats.

Okoh said the tragedy underscores the importance of a robust national security strategy capable of confronting terrorism and banditry to guarantee safety and dignity for all Nigerians, irrespective of their faith.

He said, “This tragedy further highlights the importance of a long-term national security strategy capable of confronting terrorism, banditry, and other forms of violent extremism in a way that guarantees safety and dignity for all Nigerians, irrespective of their faith.

“We appeal to religious, traditional, and community leaders to help maintain calm and prevent any form of reprisal. Our collective focus must remain on justice, healing, and peace, pursued through lawful and constructive means.

“We will continue to monitor developments closely and engage with authorities and partners to ensure that the victims of the Eruku attack receive justice and that Christian communities across Nigeria are better protected”.