Suspected bandits have reportedly abducted four rice farmers in Bokungi Village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after gunmen attacked a church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, killing three worshippers and abducting about 30 others.

Sources said Wednesday’s abduction happened in the evening while the victims were working on their rice farms.

A community source explained that the attackers arrived unexpectedly and surrounded the farmers as they gathered their harvested rice.

Residents said the gunmen operated for several minutes without any resistance, forcing the farmers into a nearby bush before whisking them away to an unknown location.

Rising insecurity in Edu Local Government Area has left many farming settlements deserted, as farmers fear renewed attacks during the harvest season — a period they say leaves them most vulnerable in the fields.

The Kwara State Police Command and the state government had yet to issue official statements as of the time of filing this report.

TVC previously reported that the Eruku community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State came under a violent attack Tuesday evening leaving two people dead and an unspecified number abducted.

Residents said that the attackers stormed the area on Tuesday evening, heavily armed and shooting sporadically, forcing many to flee into surrounding bushes.