Eruku community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State came under a violent attack Tuesday evening leaving two people dead and an unspecified number abducted.

Residents said that the attackers stormed the area on Tuesday evening, heavily armed and shooting sporadically, forcing many to flee into surrounding bushes.

They confirmed that two persons were killed instantly.

Community members say the police, vigilantes, and the Eruku Progressive Union have mounted resistance in recent weeks, but Tuesday’s attack has deepened concerns about worsening insecurity. Many residents are now calling on the President to intervene urgently.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the attack.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer in Eruku, alongside operatives and vigilantes, swiftly responded to gunshots around 6 in the evening forcing the attackers to flee into the bush.

She confirmed that two victims — Mr. Aderemi and Mr. Tunde Asaba Ajayi — were found fatally shot, one inside a church and the other in a nearby bush.

A vigilante member, Segun Alaja, also sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment at ECWA Hospital, Eruku.

The Police Commissioner, CP Adekimi Ojo, commended the swift action of the security teams and assured residents that efforts are ongoing to track down and eliminate the criminal elements.

The command says further updates will be provided as investigations progress.