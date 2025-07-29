Thirty-five women and children kidnapped by bandits in Niger State have been rescued by the police and are now set to return to their communities. The victims, including 16 women and 19 children, were abducted at different times some as far back as 11 years ago. The most recent abductions occurred i...

Thirty-five women and children kidnapped by bandits in Niger State have been rescued by the police and are now set to return to their communities.

The victims, including 16 women and 19 children, were abducted at different times some as far back as 11 years ago. The most recent abductions occurred in February 2024 from Shiroro and Rafi local government areas.

According to police sources, the victims were intercepted between the 3rd and 5th of July while being transported to another location by the bandits.

Many of the women had been forcefully married to their captors and now have children for them.

One of the women, Zuera Ahmed, revealed she was abducted from Maiduguri in 2013 and has since had two children while in captivity.

Following their rescue, some of the victims initially expressed a desire to return to their captors. However, after days of psychological therapy and counselling, they have agreed to reintegrate into their original communities.

Authorities say plans are underway to facilitate their safe return and ongoing support.