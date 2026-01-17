An aircraft on Friday made an emergency landing at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos after developing a technical fault mid-flight. The aircraft, which had 248 passengers and 12 crew members on board, was forced to land abruptly after the malfunction was detected while it was opera...

The aircraft, which had 248 passengers and 12 crew members on board, was forced to land abruptly after the malfunction was detected while it was operating within Nigerian airspace.

According to a preliminary report by LASEMA, the agency “activated the state’s emergency response plan immediately upon receiving the distress call through its 767/112 toll-free emergency lines.”

Emergency landings are typically initiated when unplanned faults occur mid-flight. Through distress signals sent by pilots to air traffic control, such aircraft are guided to make safe landings.

The report, signed by LASEMA Permanent Secretary Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that, “Following distress alerts received at the Command and Control Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency promptly activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans.”

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu reassured the public of the agency’s readiness to handle emergencies, emphasizing that the swift and coordinated response helped avert what could have been a major aviation disaster.

LASEMA noted that upon arrival at the scene, its Lagos Response Team found that the aircraft had already executed a forced landing due to technical issues. The report added, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was technical issues suffered by the distressed aircraft.”

The agency commended the pilot for his professionalism, highlighting his role in bringing the aircraft down safely while emergency teams remained on “extreme high alert.”

“The pilot executed a safe landing on the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport with LASEMA response teams and other emergency responders on standby,” the agency stated.

Following the landing, the aircraft was carefully inspected by the pilot and engineering crew before being moved to the apron for a more detailed check and necessary repairs. All passengers were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

“All passengers of the distressed aircraft were evacuated safely, and no casualties were reported,” LASEMA confirmed.

The agency further added that despite the tense incident, the aircraft sustained no significant damage.