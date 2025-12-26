The detained Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft and 11 crew members have finally arrived at Lisbon, Portugal, after an encounter in Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso had earlier detained the personnel and aircraft over alleged airspace violations, describing the incident as a breach of sovereignty on Dece...

The detained Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft and 11 crew members have finally arrived at Lisbon, Portugal, after an encounter in Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso had earlier detained the personnel and aircraft over alleged airspace violations, describing the incident as a breach of sovereignty on December 8.

Burkina Faso has released aircraft, pilots and crew members, nine days after their detention, following intensive diplomatic efforts by the Nigerian government.

The high-level Nigerian delegation was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar meeting with Burkinabè authorities in Ouagadougou, including President Ibrahim Traoré.

The team included senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and NAF Headquarters, tasked with resolving the situation peacefully through dialogue.

In a statement on Friday, NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the aircraft arrived after a ferry flight conducted in line with an updated flight plan and aviation safety procedures.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Air Force confirms that its C-130 aircraft (NAF 913) arrived safely at the maintenance facility, OGMA, in Lisbon, Portugal today, 26 December 2025.

“The ferry flight was successfully completed, transiting Banjul and Casablanca in line with an updated flight plan and established aviation safety procedures.”

It added, “The aircraft and crew arrived without incident, marking the final phase of the movement for the scheduled depot maintenance. All personnel are safe and remain in high spirits.

“The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the cooperation and support of host authorities throughout the transit, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of safety, professionalism and operational accountability.”