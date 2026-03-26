Political activities in Jigawa State have taken a new shape ahead of the 2027 general elections, as a key aide to Governor Umar Namadi resigns from his position to pursue electoral office. Auwal Ibrahim Sansani was, until his resignation, the Special Assistant to Governor Namadi on Small Town Water Supply.…...

Political activities in Jigawa State have taken a new shape ahead of the 2027 general elections, as a key aide to Governor Umar Namadi resigns from his position to pursue electoral office.

Auwal Ibrahim Sansani was, until his resignation, the Special Assistant to Governor Namadi on Small Town Water Supply.

According to a statement made available to TVC News, his resignation, dated March 25, 2026, was formally submitted through the Secretary to the State Government.

According to Sansani, the move complies with federal guidelines requiring political appointees seeking elective positions to vacate their offices ahead of the election cycle.

Sansani expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve and contribute to development efforts, particularly in expanding water access to smaller communities across the state.

He also appreciated members of the ruling All Progressives Congress for their support during his tenure, describing his service as a significant chapter in his public life.

Although he did not disclose the specific office he intends to contest, sources disclosed that the resignation is part of early strategic positioning ahead of party primaries.

Sansani is a prominent political mobilizer in Northern Nigeria and currently serves as National President of the Tinubu Northern Youth Forum, a group advocating support for President Bola Tinubu across the nineteen northern states.

Analysts say more resignations from political appointees are expected nationwide in the coming months, as aspirants align with electoral regulations and intensify preparations for what is projected to be a highly competitive 2027 general election.

As of the time of this report, the Jigawa State Government has not issued an official response to the development.