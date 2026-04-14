Iyabo Obasanjo has announced the suspension of her bid for the Ogun State governorship following the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s adoption of a consensus candidate. Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, announced her withdrawal in a statement on Monday, April 13, citing the party’s endorsement of Senator Solomon Adeola…...

Iyabo Obasanjo has announced the suspension of her bid for the Ogun State governorship following the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s adoption of a consensus candidate.

Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, announced her withdrawal in a statement on Monday, April 13, citing the party’s endorsement of Senator Solomon Adeola ‘Yayi’as its preferred flagbearer.

In her statement, Obasanjo congratulated Adeola on his emergence and wished him success in the journey ahead.

She also expressed appreciation to both state and national leaders of the APC for giving her the opportunity to participate in the party’s internal process.

“I congratulate him and wish him every success. I also thank the state and national leaders of our great party for the opportunity to participate in the nomination process,” Obasanjo said.

“Based on these developments, I have decided to suspend my gubernatorial aspiration.”

While stepping down, she expressed appreciation to her supporters for their “unwavering trust” throughout her campaign period, signalling a graceful exit rather than a confrontation with party leadership.

Adeola, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations, has seen his political trajectory shift in recent years, from representing Lagos West in the National Assembly to repositioning his base in Ogun State, where he now represents Ogun West.

Governor Abiodun had explained that the consensus arrangement followed wide consultations within the APC, stressing that the move was designed to ensure continuity and strengthen internal cohesion within the party ahead of 2027.