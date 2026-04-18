Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has downplayed the political strength of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, insisting he cannot deliver Rivers State to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general elections. Wike, who spoke during an interview with journalists after his visit to…...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has downplayed the political strength of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, insisting he cannot deliver Rivers State to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general elections.

Wike, who spoke during an interview with journalists after his visit to the PDP National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza , cited past electoral outcomes to argue that Amaechi’s influence in the state has not translated into victories for his political allies.

He recalled the 2015 and 2019 elections, noting that despite Amaechi’s role as Director-General of the presidential campaign of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the backing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party struggled to secure significant support in Rivers.

“Are we saying today, if an election is conducted in Rivers state today, that Rotimi Amaechi will deliver Rivers state to ADC?” Wike asked.

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“Remember, he was a governor. When I came to run as governor, he was in the APC. Who defeated him? And he was the DG of the campaign then.

“Remember, in 2019, when I was running for my second term, he was the minister of transportation and was the DG of Buhari’s campaign.

“Of all the federal might that came, I won. The late President Buhari never got 25 percent. In 2015, he didn’t get it. In 2019, he didn’t get it. How do you now say that he will win?”

The former Rivers governor maintained that electoral outcomes are determined by voters, not political endorsements, urging opposition parties to build grassroots structures rather than rely on prominent figures.

“So, we should stop saying there’s one party. So many parties have been registered. Why do you say that this party is not opposition? All other parties are there. You should encourage them to do what the opposition is supposed to do,” he said.

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“I will be very glad that they are on the ballot. Let them contest the election. Let the stories be over. The only thing you hear next time is, ‘Oh, the election was rigged.’ That’s the only thing you hear. That’s the only language they will come and tell you.”

Wike also questioned the national prospects of the ADC, casting doubt on the ability of its national chairman, David Mark, to influence outcomes in his home state.

“Take, for example, Benue, where the former senate president, their so-called chairman of the party, his daughter won under APC, and he was in PDP,” he said.

“Will you now say former senate president David Mark will deliver Benue to ADC in 2027?”