The chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) has described Nigeria’s case against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for fielding several ineligible players in the 2026 World Cup playoffs as “very tight.”

Nigeria has formally petitioned FIFA to disqualify DRC from the qualifiers, arguing that the team violated regulations by including players who had previously represented other countries and were improperly cleared to play for DR Congo.

NSC chairman Shehu Dikko while speaking on Arise TV, said: “Our case is very tight, we’re not sore losers, this is part of the law.”

“There are suspicions that somethings have not been done right in accordance with the laws of the game.

“They have probably misrepresented their position to FIFA to obtain those clearances.

“Just two days ago, FIFA have ruled against Malaysia on the same issue because they procured the passports of their players illegally and now they have forfeited all the matches they have played with those play.