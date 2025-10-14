Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has declared that his team is in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital to secure all three points in their crucial World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles. Rohr, who previously managed the Super Eagles from 2016 to 2021 and led Nigeria to the 2018...

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has declared that his team is in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital to secure all three points in their crucial World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Rohr, who previously managed the Super Eagles from 2016 to 2021 and led Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, remains a respected figure among Nigerian fans.

The 72-year-old German is now aiming to guide the Cheetahs to the same global stage.

The pivotal Matchday 10 clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers is set for Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

“I have a lot of friends in Nigeria, even in this team. Some of the players here are ones I brought into the squad,” Rohr said during his interaction with the media.

“But this is not a moment for emotions or memories. The focus is on a big match, and we’ll all be there to witness it.”

Rohr also recounted on his time with the Super Eagles.

“The game against Nigeria is like a final for us, and we have a good chance to reach the World Cup,” added Rohr.

“The memories from my time in Nigeria are wonderful, especially qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with two games to spare — but that is in the past. This is a new challenge, and I’m focused on doing it with my Benin team.”