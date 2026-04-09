The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their Examination Notification Slips. The examination is set to begin on Thursday, 16th April 2026. Candidates are advised to print their slips promptly to confirm their…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their Examination Notification Slips.

The examination is set to begin on Thursday, 16th April 2026.

Candidates are advised to print their slips promptly to confirm their examination date, time, and venue, as the exercise will be conducted over multiple days.

To access the slip, candidates are to visit the Board’s official website at www.jamb.gov.ng⁠� and click on the “2026 UTME Slip Printing” link.

Candidates are further encouraged to print their slips early and familiarise themselves with their designated centres ahead of the examination to avoid last-minute challenges.

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Each notification slip contains a specific schedule, and candidates are expected to arrive early to allow for proper screening and accreditation before the examination begins.

JAMB also notes that enhanced security measures have been introduced for this year’s exercise to prevent examination malpractice.

Candidates and centre operators are therefore warned to avoid any form of misconduct, as violators will face strict penalties.