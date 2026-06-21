First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has praised fathers across the country and around the world for their dedication, sacrifices and unwavering commitment to their families as Father’s Day 2026 is marked globally....

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has praised fathers across the country and around the world for their dedication, sacrifices and unwavering commitment to their families as Father’s Day 2026 is marked globally.

In a message issued on Sunday to commemorate the occasion, Mrs Tinubu described fathers as indispensable figures in the upbringing of children and the building of strong families and communities.

She noted that through their guidance, protection and steadfast support, fathers help shape the character, confidence and future of their children.

“On this Father’s Day 2026, we celebrate the love, strength, and sacrifice of fathers across Nigeria and around the world,” Mrs Tinubu said.

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The First Lady stressed that the influence of fathers extends beyond their homes, noting that the values, discipline and principles they instill in young people contribute significantly to the development of a responsible and cohesive society.

She also paid tribute to father figures, mentors and role models whose positive influence continues to impact lives and strengthen communities.

“Today, we honour all fathers, father-figures, role models, and mentors who show up each day, working to provide for their families,” she stated.

Mrs Tinubu urged fathers to remain steadfast in their roles as guides and sources of encouragement to their families.

“May you continue to be a source of wisdom, strength, and inspiration to your families. Happy Father’s Day,” the First Lady added.