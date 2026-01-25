The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that Nigerian athletes preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will participate in a four-week residential training camp in Aberdeen, Scotland, aimed at ensuring optimal performance at the Games. Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of...

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that Nigerian athletes preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will participate in a four-week residential training camp in Aberdeen, Scotland, aimed at ensuring optimal performance at the Games.

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the NSC, said the camp has been strategically located within the host country to improve coordination, reduce travel fatigue, and avoid last-minute logistical challenges.

“We have deliberately positioned our preparation camp close to the competition environment to allow athletes to settle early and train under similar conditions.

Experience has shown us that last-minute movements across countries can be disruptive. This time, we are prioritizing stability, structure, and proper coordination,” Olopade explained.

According to a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, NSC, Kehinde Ajayi, Team Nigeria will arrive at the Aberdeen camp four weeks before the opening ceremony, allowing time for acclimatisation, technical refinement, and team bonding.

The move reflects lessons learned from previous international competitions and emphasizes early-stage planning to secure athlete-friendly accommodation and smooth transition into competition mode.

“Our goal is to remove avoidable stress from the athletes and technical crew. By planning early and working within established performance frameworks, we are putting measures in place to support peak performance when it matters most,” the DG added.

The Commission also confirmed that preparations will follow recommendations from the Elite Podium Board, underscoring NSC’s commitment to professionalism, evidence-based planning, and international best practices.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, will feature 10 sports, with Team Nigeria aiming to deliver strong performances across disciplines.