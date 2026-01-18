The National Sports Commission (NSC) has applauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their outstanding third-place finish at the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following a hard-fought victory against Egypt in the bronze medal match. In a Sunday statement signed by Dr Kehinde Ajayi, t...

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has applauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their outstanding third-place finish at the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following a hard-fought victory against Egypt in the bronze medal match.

In a Sunday statement signed by Dr Kehinde Ajayi, the NSC’s Director of Press, the Commission commended the national team for their character, discipline and exciting brand of football displayed throughout the tournament in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated Egypt 4–2 on penalties after an extra time which ended in a goalless draw, capping a resilient campaign that reflected the spirit of a proud football nation.

The Nigerian national team has won the tournament three times, finished runners-up five times, and claimed third place on nine occasions.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, described the performance as a defining response from a team that refused to be broken.

“This bronze medal represents far more than a podium finish. It speaks to the resilience, character and belief of this Super Eagles team. After a difficult loss against Morocco, they responded with discipline, unity and courage, values that define Nigerian football and the Nigerian spirit,” Dikko said.

He added that the style of football played by the team rekindled national pride and confidence.

“Beyond the result, Nigerians are proud of the identity and attractive style of football the team displayed. It showed growth, tactical maturity and a renewed commitment to excellence,” he stated.

The NSC thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his fatherly love and support for Nigerian sports. The President has continued to support sports through various avenues, including policy backing, investment and support for the Commission’s leadership.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, also lauded the players and technical crew for their commitment and professionalism throughout the tournament.

“This is a team that gave Nigerians hope, excitement and pride. Winning the bronze medal against a strong Egyptian side and doing so with composure under pressure is a testament to the mental strength of the players and the quality of preparation by the technical crew,” Olopade said.

“The collective effort of the squad reflects a team that believes in itself and in the future of Nigerian football.”

The commission also extolled goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s grit for his heroic performance, saving two penalties, including the opening kick from Mohamed Salah, to earn the Man-of-the-Match award.

Ademola Lookman converted the decisive penalty to seal victory for Nigeria.

The National Sports Commission commended Nigerians at home and in the diaspora for their support and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to sustained investment in football development.