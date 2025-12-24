As the nation joins the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has felicitated Christians and all Nigerians, calling on them to show love to the needy and emulate the life of Jesus Christ. Mr. Kalu extended his festive greetings, ...

As the nation joins the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has felicitated Christians and all Nigerians, calling on them to show love to the needy and emulate the life of Jesus Christ.

Mr. Kalu extended his festive greetings, emphasising the significance of Christmas as a time to reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ and His Love for mankind.

He urged the people to show love to the needy and celebrate with one another.

He highlighted values of compassion, unity, and progress, urging citizens to work together towards a Nigeria where everyone thrives.

The Deputy Speaker also enjoined the citizens to continue to pray for peace and unity of the country, stressing that the future of the country is bright.

He wished all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, 2026.