Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has provided N50 million in grants to 1,000 women petty traders in Kaduna State as part of an economic empowerment initiative.

Represented by the wife of the Deputy Senate President, Laila Jibrin Barau, she highlighted that this support is designed to significantly uplift local women entrepreneurs, emphasizing the government’s dedication to economic empowerment.

This grant forms a segment of a larger N1.8 billion initiative under the Renewed Hope Initiative Economic Empowerment Programme, which aims to reach 37,000 women petty traders across the country.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, represented by his Chief of Staff, Liman Kila, recognized the importance of this program, noting that the absence of start-up capital remains a major challenge for women in business.