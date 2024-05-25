20 selected women Farmers in Katsina have received over 100 million Naira Grant under the women agricultural support programme of the first Lady of Nigeria.

This is intended to empower women Farmers across the country .

This is part of efforts promoting food security and women’s involvement in farming.

The First Lady of Nigeria and Coordinator of the renewed hope Initiative has designed this programme to better position women in farming and promote self reliance.

Wife of Katsina state governor Zulaihatu Dikko Umar is carrying out the Disbursement on behalf of the first Lady

Women most of the time are left with the burden of looking after the family despite their economic disadvantages.

Similarly, they are key partners in agriculture but are mostly left with menial jobs that fetch Little or no gains.

The beneficiaries are happy about the support and pray for the success of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.

The first lady has also started a Competition for Best performing women Farmers from the 36 states of the Federation.