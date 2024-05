A massive fire broke out on Saturday in an amusement park in Gujarat state in western India, leaving at least 20 people dead, police said.

The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state.

Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said the fire was under control and the rescue operation under way with 20 bodies recovered.

Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

The amusement park was privately owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki and Mr Bhargava said that police will file a case of negligence against him.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “extremely distressed by the fire … in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured.”