Italy announced on Saturday that it has decided to resume its funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which was suspended following the claims of the Zionist enemy that the employees of the UN agency are “involved” in the attack on the seventh of October.

The office of Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Palestinian side on Saturday that Rome would refund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

“Italy has decided to resume financing specific projects intended for assistance to Palestinian refugees, but only after rigorous controls that guarantee that not even a penny risks ending up supporting terrorism,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

In his statement, Tajani revealed that “five million will be allocated to UNRWA” as part of the aforementioned amount, and the remaining 30 million euros will be given to Italy’s “Food for Gaza” in coordination with UN aid agencies.

Italy joins the list of countries who recently resumed funding to the UN agency after “Israel” failed to provide evidence of UNRWA being involved with Hamas.