Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has distributed five hundred thousand naira each to twenty female farmers in Kwara state to encourage them and boost their farming business.

She also distributed fifty thousand exercise books to primary and junior secondary school students under her Renewed Hope Initiative.

The Renewed Hope Initiative of Senator Oluremi Tinubu focuses on health, agriculture, social investment and education.

In Kwara state, 20 female farmers benefited from the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme.

Wife of the Kwara state governor, Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq presented the cheques to each of the beneficiaries on behalf of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

In the same vein, the first lady also presented 50,000 notebooks to primary and secondary school students in Kwara state.

Wife of Kwara state governor and other dignitaries at the event , stated that this will help in reducing the number of out-of-school children.

The vulnerable and poor students will be prioritised in the distribution of the exercise books.