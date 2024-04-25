The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primary Election Committee in Ondo State who also doubles as Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has assured the aspirants of a level playing field.

Mr. Ewhrudjakpo, in an interview with journalists, said the committee is well prepared to conduct a primary election that would be acceptable to all aspirants.

According to him, the aspirants are in high spirit and promised to support whoever that eventually emerges as a winner.

627 delegates are expected to determine the fate of the seven aspirants through indirect primary mode