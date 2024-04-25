The German ambassador to China said on Thursday that she had been summoned by Chinese authorities to answer questions about the arrests of four Germans this week who are suspected of spying for Beijing.

Patricia Flor wrote on X, formally Twitter that “After four Germans were arrested this week for allegedly spying for Chinese secret services, I was summoned to the MFA [ministry of foreign affairs] today.”

She further stated using the summons as “a good opportunity to explain a few things,” she insisted that “We do not tolerate espionage in Germany, regardless of which country it comes from [and] we protect our democracy and our constitutional state by constitutional means.”

After four Germans were arrested this week for allegedly spying for Chinese secret services, I was summoned to the MFA today. A quite telling move – but, after all, a good opportunity to explain a few things:

1) We do not tolerate espionage in Germany, regardless of (1/2) — Ambassador Patricia Flor (@GerAmbChina) April 25, 2024

“The Federal Public Prosecutor General conducts the investigations. In the end, an independent court will decide on the accusations.”

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry confirmed the summons, adding that the Chinese envoy to Berlin had been summoned earlier in the week to be briefed on the German government’s “clear position on the ongoing investigations into suspected Chinese espionage activities”.

Four German citizens were arrested earlier this week, including an aide to nationalist politician Maximilian Krah, the top candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the upcoming European elections.

According to state prosecutors, the aide is accused of acting as an agent for a foreign security service and of passing on details of proceedings in the European Parliament to Beijing.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited the Chinese capital and held talks with President Xi Jinping just a week ago, said the spying allegations concerning the far-right MEP were “very worrying” and would be investigated.

The arrests have deepened concerns about the extent of Chinese espionage in Germany, and prompted an angry response from Beijing.