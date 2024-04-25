President Bola Tinubu has participated in the Nigeria-Dutch business forum in Netherlands where he assured foreign investors that Nigeria is indeed ready and open for business.

This meeting comes after an earlier meeting between President Tinubu and Prime minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands.

President Tinubu is on a state visit to the Netherlands where he is engaging with top government officials and dutch business to talk about the prospects and opportunities in Nigeria and the guarantee of a return on investment.

The Bi-Lateral business meeting focuses on deepening collaboration in areas of Agriculture, communications and digital economy, maritime and blue economy, petroleum and natural gas, trade, industry and investment