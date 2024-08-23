Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has empowered 1,000 women in Ondo State through her Renewed Hope initiative.

The beneficiaries, who are petty traders, were selected from across the state’s eighteen local government areas.

While distributing cheques to the women, Senator Tinubu, represented by the Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Lola Fagbemi, stated that the gesture aims to help women overcome business challenges, expand their ventures, create more jobs, and contribute more significantly to the growth of the economy.

Mrs. Tinubu highlighted that economic empowerment remains a central goal of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

She also emphasised that President Bola Tinubu is aware of the difficulties faced by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), particularly petty traders, who are the backbone of local economies.