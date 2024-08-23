Fresh oil spills have been discovered in over 27 coastal communities in Akwa Ibom state.

Christian George, a youth council representative, said the damage on Thursday devastated communities in Ibeno, Esit Eket, and Onna.

Youths of the area protested against Exxon Mobil, a major oil operator in the area, claiming that it is responsible for the spill, while the oil company denies complicity.

The major occupation of these riverine communities is fishing and farming.

They rely largely on the waterways and are devastated by the loss of their primary source of income as a result of a recent oil spill in the area.

They demand urgent environmental cleaning and the restoration of their livelihoods.

The youths who had stormed the premises of ExxonMobil sustained the protest, beating drums, dancing throughout the day and chanting solidarity songs.

This is not the first time the youths of the area would protest against the company for oil pollution in the community.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil in an email response to TVC News reporter through its regional communications manager, Mr Ugochuku Udeagha, denied the allegations.

He says Exxon Mobil is not the only operator and the company did not release any oil from their facilities as preliminary investigation by the government agency confirmed his position, and that Exxon Mobil places high premium on the protection of the communities they operate.

Oil spillage is not uncommon in oil producing communities in the Niger delta region.

It is said to have negative impacts on health, economy and education of the community members. It is hoped that the cleanup of the affected environment is done soon so the residents can return to their livelihood.