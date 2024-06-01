The celebrations marking the one year anniversary of Governor Umo Eno’s administration Akwa Ibom state has finally ended.

TVC News Miriam Daniels sampled the views of Akwa Ibom residents as well as their expectations and now reports.

A month of festivities commemorating Governor Umo Eno’s one-year anniversary in Akwa Ibom state culminated in a huge celebration on May 29th at the Uyo township stadium.

The celebration was vibrant and well-attended by people from different socioeconomic backgrounds. But Akwa Ibom locals say they want more in terms of education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Traders and transporters at the popular Akpan Andem market in Uyo where not left out as they want more incentives from the government.

Their expectations are high as they demand more from Governor Eno’s administration.

Dr Chris is a public affairs analyst and advises the government to intensify reforms in the states educational sector.

However, the governor has pledged not to rest on his laurels in bringing excellent government to the state.

While acknowledging the administration’s achievements in the first year, citizens have high expectations for additional life-changing policies and initiatives in the future.