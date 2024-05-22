Akwa Ibom state government has accused Sterling global limited of illegal activities in host communities and promised to revoke its licenses.

The company operates in the coastal areas of Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo.

TVCNEWS Miriam Daniels monitored the tripartite negotiation committee meeting of the state government and management of Sterling Global Limited

Sterling Global Limited has been accused by the state of shrouding its operations in secrecy.

According to the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom state internal revenue board, the company has not paid taxes to the state government since its inception.

The chairman of the committee and DG of government business, Assam Assam frowned at what he described as inhumane treatment of Akwa Ibom residents employed by the company.

He demanded among other things, a public declaration of a complete list of companies working with Sterling global Limited to ascertain its compliance with local content laws, tax documents and the true ownership of the company

A representative of the management of Sterling global at the meeting, David Walker failed to present concrete documents about the company, the condition of service of employees, a detailed nominal roll and the other necessary documents required by the committee. He however noted that the company has a total of 3710 employees in its employ in the state.

The commissioner for Labour and manpower planning, Aniefiok Nkom, expressed displeasure at the company for constantly undermining the authority of the state government.

He promised to invoke all state powers to make sure the company comes out clean on its operations.

It is hoped that the overall outcome of the negotiation will be fair to all parties involved.