Foreign ministers of Nigeria, Benin Republic held bilateral talks on improving free flow of trade and commerce.

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards strengthening the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Briefing Journalists on Tuesday at the close border meeting between Nigeria and Benin Republic which was held at the Anguwa sule Wara in Benin Republic border area, the Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar said that the aim of the meeting is to strenghten trade and commerce between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said the consultative forum was part of directives by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and President, Patrice Talon of Benin Republic to strengthen the social and economic interaction as well as expand trade and commerce between the citizens of the two nations.

Speaking at the event, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, thanked the Presidents of the two countries for resuscitating free flow of trade and transportation of goods to various destinations within the two countries and commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment towards promoting economic development of the country.

Also Speaking at the event, the Nigeria Customs Controller General Adewale Adenyi commended the presidents of both countries for reopening the bilateral relationships, He said the Nigeria Customs Service has been working together with the Customs Service of Benin Republic towards bringing the economies of both nations closer together through easy border crossing and bringing back to life the border post at Tsamiya and Anguwar Sule Wara.

In their separate speeches the Benin Republic Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs, Romuald Wadagni and Shegun Bakari Adjadi assured the Nigeria Government that the Benin Republic is ready to partner to boost bilateral relationship and trade ties.