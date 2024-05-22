The five-day mourning period proclaimed in Iran has begun, along with the burial procedures of President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others who died with him.

Activities leading to the final burial started on Tuesday morning as the bodies were transported in a procession widely attended by citizens

The huge turnout of citizens lining the streets of Tarbriz indicates the love Iranians have for President Ebrahim Raisi

The mood in Iran was also reflected at the Embassy in Abuja as the Ambassador receives visitors that have come to commiserate with the country and sign the condolence register.

The number of the pages already filled in a condolence register provided indicates the number of people that were at the embassy before TVC arrived, including members of the international community in Abuja .

Meanwhile, as the mourning continues, plans are also underway for election as a timetable for Presidential election has been announced

The Government of Iran has fixed June 28 for elections in accordance to the constitution of the country which stipulates that elections must be held within 50 days following the death or incapacitation of the President.

Registration for Presidential candidates is slated between May 30th and the 2nd of June and campaigns set for 12th to 27th June

This expediated timelines is to meet with the constitutional requirements of Iran

The Election will mark a new political dispensation in the Middle-East country even as the country remains in mourning

All these has not stopped the quest by the government and people of Iran to find out the actual cause of the crash

President Raisi died in a helicopter crash while returning from a ceremony on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday

Early information suggested the crash was a result of harsh weather while the State media attributed the crash to a technical failure

Investigations are already underway by Iran’s armed forces to determine the actual cause of the helicopter crash with a promise to announce the result of the investigation

Russian Foreign Minister is blaming the sanction imposed by the United States as making it impossible for some countries to have access to spare parts and therefore worsening aviation safety.

But The United States denies this.