A North Korean diplomatic group is in China to discuss ways to deepen cooperation.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Pyongyang is gradually opening its borders and resuming trade with North neighbors.

North Korean Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho and their counterpart Sun Weidong discussed strengthening strategic cooperation and bilateral relations on Friday, according to an official statement.

However, mentions of North Korean officials traveling to China to publicly address political concerns have become infrequent since January 2020, when North Korea closed its borders to combat the spread of COVID.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia in September to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin was his first international trip since before the epidemic.