Ondo Govt seals 33 companies over tax evasion

About 33 companies have been sealed by the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) across the state for defaulting in tax payment.

The enforcement followed a judgment delivered by a magistrate court in Akure..

Gregory Oyetan Afuwape, the Assistant Director, State counsel to Ondo State Internal Revenue service (ODIRS) noted that Some tax payers defaulted in payment of their taxes, land use charge and personal income tax.

He said the defaulters’ debts is totalling N23,000,000 million.

The business premises were shut by officials of the ODIRS who went round some areas in Akure.

Two filling stations were sealed in Oda road while a gas station was shut at Oke- Ijebu community

