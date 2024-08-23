The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, says he is digitizing the civil service to ensure efficient service delivery and productivity.

He said this at the closing ceremony of the training of civil servants sponsored by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office, held at Nvosi.

About 280 senior civil servants have been successfully trained on digital literacy.

The civil service will benefit from the new skills acquired in terms of innovation.

The focus is to have a holistic development of the state.

For the trainees, the session was an eye opener and would offer the state an accelerated development.

Earlier, the Governor played host to the British High Commissioner in his office.

The British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery also expressed his readiness to partner the state government in areas of trade, transportation and other areas of interest.