In a bid to cushion the effects of hardship on workers, the Abia state government has commenced the distribution of federal government palliatives to lower grade of civil servants in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

Sixty thousand 25kg bags of rice were expected while twenty four thousand bags were received from the federal government.

The rice is been distributed to civil servants from salary grade level one to seven to ease the economic hardship they are facing

The expected 36,000 bags of rice when delivered, will be distributed to civil servants on Grade Levels eight to ten.