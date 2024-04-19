A two hundred-level computer science student of the Plateau State University is confirmed to be among those killed Thursday midnight when suspected bandits invaded some communities in the Bokkos local government area of the State.

Some students of the university, angered by the killing of their colleagues, took to the streets in protest, calling for the withdrawal of the military task force protecting the community.

They took the action to the military checkpoint, where it was alleged that stray bullets hit two of the protesters.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Plateau State,Musa Ashoms, confirmed the development to journalists in Jos.