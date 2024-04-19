A massive Russian missile attack on the central Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine killed at least eight people, injured 21 others, and damaged infrastructure facilities, according to local officials.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack damaged multiple storeys of a residential building and a train station in the regional capital, Dnipro, as he called for additional air defences.

“Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and every missile, every Shahed must be shot down,” Zelenskiy said.

“The world can guarantee this, and our partners have the necessary capabilities.”

Meanwhile, State-run Ukrainian Railways Company Ukrzaliznytsia said Russia’s attack deliberately targeted its infrastructure in the region, injuring its workers.

Report says the company closed its station in Dnipro and rerouted trains set to pass through the city.

Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko said at least eight people died in the attack, two in Dnipro and six in Synelnykivskyi district of the region, where more than a dozen homes were damaged.

