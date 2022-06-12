Plateau: Gunmen attack Kuru community, kill one student

Armed Gunmen suspected of being Herder militiamen attacked Kuru community in Plateau State on Friday night, killing a final year secondary school student and injuring three other students.

The gunmen were reoported to have invaded the community around 8pm on Friday and wreaked havoc on the residents.

The students were said to have gone to a nearby store outside the school grounds to buy some items when they were shot at close range by the attackers.

The event’s location is 24 kilometers away from the state capital.

The attack and death of the student, according to the school principal, was a shocking event in the school community.

According to an eyewitness, the attackers were dressed in military uniforms during the invasion, and a camouflage branded vehicle was parked nearby, which transported them after the mission.

Residents of Kuru, in Riyom council area, are still in mourning following the attack on their community.

The deceased student’s body have been deposited at a Plateau specialist hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital