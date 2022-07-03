Police Confirm Gunmen Attack on Plateau Community

The Police authorities in Plateau state, have confirmed the killing of the son of a community leader by gunmen, suspected to be bandits in Gindiri District of Mangu Council area of the state, in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

The attackers who invaded the residence of the community leader Mr Yarima Jabil, shot him along side his Son who died immediately before whisking away his wife to an unknown destination.

The Spokesperson of the State Command DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the attack to TVC News in a telephone Chat in Jos.

The PPRO says the police has swung into action, by deploying its rapid response team to the community to prevent further attacks, and as well trail the attackers for possible rescue of the abducted victim.

Mangu Council area has suffered series of attacks and abductions by suspected bandits in recent time. Recall that a Paramount ruler from the community was forcefully abducted two weeks ago, where a ransom was paid for his release after a few days in captivity.

No contact has been made by the gunmen on the abductee as at the time of filling this report.