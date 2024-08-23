President Bola Tinubu has officially launched the “earn from the soil” project in Akwa Ibom state, through the SSA to the president on community mobilisation, south-south, Gift Johnbull

The project is under the Women Economic Empowerment Policy intended to transform the lives of women across the country through agriculture and other sectors.

President Tinubu’s mandate and goal is to ensure Food security, promote locally grown foods and diversify the economy.

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on community mobilisation, south-south, Gift John Bull said the project is aimed at looking beyond oil and gas.

The commissioner for women affairs highlighted some of the agricultural achievements of governor Umo Eno under the ARISE agenda and appreciated president Tinubu for extending the project implementation to Akwa Ibom state.

The stakeholders further called for the domestication and implementation of the WEE Policy in Akwa Ibom state .

The launch of the project in the state, which has drawn women across the 31 local government areas , when implemented is expected to boost the state and country’s agricultural sector and realise the sustainable development goals of zero hunger and rural productivity.