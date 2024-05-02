The federal government has paid compensation of about N2.75 billion to affected property owners on the corridors of the Lagos Calabar coastal highway.

The minister of works David Umahi flagged off the payouts for the structures along 3 kilometers of the project in Lagos.

Senior Correspondent Sarah Ayeku reports that this is not the first time the federal ministry of works is meeting stakeholders with property among the first 3km of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

This time, the ministry is presenting compensation cheques to the affected property owners.

Before settling down for the day’s business, the minister of works thanked workers in Nigeria for their dedication to the nation’s growth.

The Minister of Works used the opportunity to clear doubts and controversies surrounding the project in the process – taking a jibe at the Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi.

The minister wants him to publicly apologise for comments made about the project

Shortly After distributing dummy Cheques, the minister decided to listen to other concerns from the stakeholders.



Devoid of any delay, the 700km highway, if completed within 8 years will be like a trade and business route linking the busy Lagos city in the west, to a lively port city of Calabar in the east.