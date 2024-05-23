Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative donated fabrics in commercial quantities to support the business of women in politics.

Representing the First Lady at the event, the wife of Vice President, Hajia Nana Shetima, donated the fabrics to boost the businesses of the APC women in the textile industry.

According to her, the initiative seeks to impact women at the grassroots.

This gesture is an indication of the first lady’s effort at fostering inclusive economic growth.

She says this is also to acknowledge the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of women.

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, advocated for the promotion of financial inclusiveness for women in politics to give them their pride of place in the polity.

He also advised the APC women leaders to be fair, honest and just in the distribution of the fabrics and should not shortchange the beneficiaries.

The donation which was at the APC Headquarters, Abuja had women leaders’ and representatives from each geo-political zone in attendance.