President Bola Tinubu has called for a more effective local government system that fosters community development and delivers the essentials of governance within a strengthened federal structure.

The president said this when he received a delegation of the Yoruba Leaders of Thought at the State House on Friday.

President Tinubu emphasised that governance must be transformative and must address the critical needs of citizens.

He said the past 12 months have been fulfilling for his administration despite the presence of some challenges that are being addressed frontally.

The President assured Nigerians that his administration will ensure they get value for every kobo spent, and that his government will leave a lasting legacy of prosperity to future generations, while removing the yoke of poor governance and expanding access to qualitative public goods.

President Tinubu also called for the deepening of governance and the reinforcement of leadership across all levels of government and institutions, adding that his administration is committed to encouraging fiscal federalism and strengthening the system to enhance inclusion and equity for all Nigerians.

The President complained that Local government administration is being suffocated. He said he will not support any effort to make the local government a unitary system.

President Tinubu thanked the delegation of eminent Nigerians, and urged continuous support for and faith in Nigeria, assuring them that his government would live up to expectations.

In his remarks, Honourable Bayo Aina, the National Secretary, who spoke on behalf of Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, Convener of the Yoruba Leaders of Thought, commended the President for his prioritization of investment in infrastructure across various sectors.