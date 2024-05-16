President Bola Tinubu has received the Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye at the State House, Abuja.

This is President Faye’s first visit to Nigeria since he assumed office as the youngest president in Senegalese history in April.

The 44-year-old president was received at the Villa at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Earlier, the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, had announced Faye’s visit to Nigeria via his official X page.