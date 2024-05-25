The house of Representatives held its first retreat for the review of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state.

The review among other objectives is to receive the reports of the experts consulting committee on appraisal of previous amendment bills especially those that were either not passed by the national or state assemblies or were not given assent by the president.

The retreat seeks to address fundamental national issues for amendment such as Local govt autonomy, resource control, revenue allocation, state police among others.

The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, who was represented by the deputy gov, wants the amended constitution to capture true federalism to allow states to benefit more from their natural resources.

The deputy speaker and chairman of the committee, gave a deadline of December 2025 as the targeted time frame for the committee to achieve its first set of amendment.

He further called for collaboration of the state house of assemblies for a hitch-free amendment process.

The chairman of conference of speakers of state legislators, Adebo Ogundoyin and other members of the committee described the constitution review as timely and historic journey in Nigeria’s democracy considering the national challenges facing the citizens.

They also highlighted the benefit of the amended process.

The constitution is the ultimate document that defines how the country is governed and the greatness of a Nation depends on the quality of it’s constitution.

It is believed that this constitution review will reflect the wishes of the ordinary Nigerians. It will correct the errors of the past and chart a new way forward to a great nation.