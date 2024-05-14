Medical professionals under the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have been urged to make greater sacrifices for the development of the nation.

Governor of Cross River State Bassey Otu made this call When the national executives of the Nigerian Medical Association led by the National President, Uche Ojinmah paid him a visit at his office in Calabar.

Two months ago, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social welfare, Mumhammad Pate, revealed that about 16,000 left Nigeria for greener pastures in the last five years.

Despite this, the governor of the Cross River state is happy with those individuals who have chosen to contribute to the advancement of Nigeria, especially in the medical field.

He recognizes the difficult choices President Bola Tinubu is making now and believes that these sacrifices will bring about a brighter future.

On his visit to Calabar, the National President of the NMA, commended the governor’s urban renewal program in the state as well as the enhanced aesthetics of the capital and its surrounding areas.

He appealed to the government to consider recruiting more medical doctors and the implementation of a new salary scale in the Cross River State’s health sector.

The National President and his team are Calabar for the annual conference and delegates meeting of the association.