Operatives of the Lagos State Command have arrested one Tewase Peter ‘m’, aged 25, and Ternugwa Paul ‘m’, aged 26, for abducting two teenagers from Benue State.

The victims, one Precious ‘f’, aged 16, and Agera ‘m’, aged 15 (surnames withheld), were rescued from their abductees in Itaoluwo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were abducted from their home in Benue State while their mother was away in the market.

After the mother’s numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the older victim via his mobile phone, a Good Samaritan answered the phone while the suspects were not at home with the victims, and informed the mother that one of the suspects, Peter, accompanied by his friend, one Paul, had taken her daughters to Lagos with intentions to transport them to Ghana for forced labour.

Upon receiving the information at the Lagos State Police Command, detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department busted Peter’s place at Itaoluwo, Ikorodu, and rescued the victims successfully. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend all other individuals involved in this crime.

Suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.