The Kogi State Government has announced the rescue of six more students from the 20 abducted from Confluence University, bringing the number of the rescued to twenty (20).

The State Government said its data shows that there are four students still unaccounted for.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, the fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students.

Some of the kidnappers according to him escaped with severe injuries.

Nine students had been rescued initially while five others were found the following morning.

The families of the six students just rescued have confirmed that the students have arrived home.

The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has expressed deep appreciation to the Joint Forces that carried out the operations, urging them to continue the search until the last student is found.

The Kogi State Government wishes to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarm to prevent future occurrence.