A women conference has charged wives to be compatible help mates to their husbands, especially with biting economic challenges.

A conference to celebrate women and address many of the issues affecting them.

From marriage to single parenting and adolescence, notable women speakers preach endurance, perseverance and understanding.

At a time Nigerians face economic hardship, families are advised to hold on to the words of God and be comforted by His many promises of good life.

The appeal is for women as wives and mothers to fill in the gap for their husband just as men are admonished to place their families’ wellbeing above other demands.