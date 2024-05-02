Governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented eleven new Sport Utility Vehicles to Judges in the state.

This includes a 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser for the state Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Abiodun Adebara.

At the official presentation of the vehicles to the judges at the State High Court in Ilorin, the Hon. Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Abiodun Adebara, disclosed that six of the vehicles are to be presented to judges soon to be appointed.

The Chief Judge explained that the purchase of a brand new vehicle is a condition precedent for the appointment of a new judge.

He recalled that the last time judges received vehicles from the government was eight years ago apart from the judges appointed in 2020.

He said “The last time these judges had vehicles from the government was eight years ago. How will eight-year-old vehicles look like today in term of efficiency? Some of our judges are not even within Ilorin. It will enhance our jobs and the dignity of the office of a judge. So, it will complement our jobs and boost the morale of judges.

“I give glory to God, and I appreciate the amiable governor of the state for prioritising this important needs of the judiciary among other competing needs in the state.

“We are very grateful. We still have some judges who are yet to have their vehicles. I believe very soon, we’ll have their own.”